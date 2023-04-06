Davis notched 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

Davis played 42 minutes Tuesday against Utah, and he was right back out there the following night in a big contest against the Clippers. The veteran big man played well in recording his second straight double-double, but his scoring output was hampered by the fact that he attempted just 14 field-goals -- his fewest since March 26. Probably the most important takeaway, however, is that Davis played in both games of the back-to-back set, so he appears to be in relatively good health as the Lakers approach the postseason.