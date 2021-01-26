Davis totaled 17 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in a 115-108 win over Cleveland on Monday.

Davis was largely overshadowed by LeBron James' 46-point effort in the win, but the former still emerged with his seventh double-double of the campaign. Though his shot wasn't falling Monday, Davis posted a fantasy-friendly stat line thanks to excellent defensive stats (three steals, three blocks). The performance emphasizes why the big man is such a valuable asset in both fantasy and real life --- even when he struggles in one area, Davis' talent is so versatile that he rarely finishes a game without making a tangible impact.