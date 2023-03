Davis notched 30 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 victory over the Grizzlies.

With LeBron James (foot) and D'Angelo Russell (ankle) out of the lineup, Davis took over the game on both sides of the ball, leading the Lakers to a win that propelled them ever closer to playoff contention. Davis is on an amazing three-game run, averaging 35.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks over that span.