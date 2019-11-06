Lakers' Anthony Davis: Posts season-low 15 points

Davis finished with 15 points (6-15FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes of a 118-112 win against the Bulls on Tuesday.

Davis posted a season low in points and matched his season low in rebounds in his team's come-from-behind win. The 26-year-old has been averaging more than five points per game higher than his career average in his first season playing alongside Lebron James in Los Angeles. The Kentucky product will look to bounce back Friday against Miami.