Davis notched 27 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 Game 5 win over the Nuggets.

Davis scored 20 or more points in every game of the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets, and he has done that in all but two of the team's postseason contests to date. Davis is averaging 28.8 points per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range ahead of the NBA Finals, and his contributions will be vital for the Lakers to have a shot at winning the Larry O'Brien trophy.