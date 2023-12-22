Davis notched 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 loss to Minnesota.

With LeBron James (ankle) sidelined again, Davis carried the scoring load for the Lakers and produced 30-plus points for the fourth time in his last five games. He saw his streak of 15 straight double-doubles come to an end against Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), however. Davis has stayed mostly healthy and is putting together one of his most impressive campaigns, with his 2.6 blocks a night being his best performance in that category since 2017-18.