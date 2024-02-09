Davis notched 32 points (14-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Nuggets.

The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline, and it might be a decision the team ends up regretting as Davis and LeBron James were only players in the lineup Thursday to score more than 15 points. The 32 points represented Davis' best performance since he hung 41 on the Raptors on Jan. 9, but the veteran center has topped 20 in nine of his last 11 contests, averaging 24.1 points, 12.5 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals over that stretch despite some nagging injuries that cost him two games in late January/early February.