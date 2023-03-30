Davis chipped in 38 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 victory over the Bulls.

Playing in his hometown, Davis recorded his highest scoring total in over three weeks with a team-leading 38 points. The Kentucky product also paced the Lakers in rebounds and recorded his sixth double-double over his past eight contests. To cap things off, Davis swatted two shots, snapping an uncharacteristic three-game stretch in which he totaled just one block. This was the Lakers' first game of the week, and fantasy managers vying for a championship will look for Davis to match this level of production Friday against Minnesota.