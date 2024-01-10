Davis ended Tuesday's 132-131 victory over the Raptors with 41 points (13-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block over 40 minutes.

Davis sunk 13 of 14 attempts from the charity stripe, which was a point of contention for Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic after the narrow defeat. He accused the officials of preferential treatment for Davis' inside plays over his frontcourt, who weren't getting the fouls called under the basket. Davis was relentless against the Raptors, who were without Jakob Poeltl (ankle) and had to settle with Thaddeus Young under the basket for most of the game.