Lakers' Anthony Davis: Pours in team-high 30 in win
Davis scored a team-high 30 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Clippers.
Only three Lakers even scored in double digits on the afternoon, but Davis, LeBron James and Avery Bradley each popped for 24 or more to lead the team to victory. AD has scored at least 30 in three straight games, and over his last dozen contests he's averaging 27.8 points, 10.7 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.6 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.3 threes.
