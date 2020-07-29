Davis (eye) went through Wednesday's practice, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis' status for Thursday's opener still isn't clear as he continues to deal with a right eye abrasion, but it's a great sign that he was able to practice Wednesday. More information about his availability may emerge Thursday morning, assuming the Lakers have a shootaround. If Davis ends up sidelined, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris could see the biggest increase in responsibilities.