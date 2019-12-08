Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable again Sunday

Davis (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Davis has been battling the right shoulder issue soreness for the better part of a month but is expected to continue playing through the issue Sunday. The 26-year-old's play certainly hasn't suffered due to the injury, as he's averaging 26.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 blocks in 34.2 minutes through 22 game.

