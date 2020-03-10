Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable again Tuesday
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn due to a sore left elbow, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll reports.
Davis continues to deal with a minor elbow issue, but it hasn't caused him to miss any time of late. He's played in his team's last three matchups, averaging 32.3 points and 10 boards over that stretch.
