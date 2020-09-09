Davis is probable for Thursday's Game 4 against the Rockets due to a right rib contusion, Jonathan Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.

Davis continues to be listed as probable ahead of playoff games, though he was probable ahead of Game 3 due to a finger injury, so he picked up something new in Game 4. Regardless, we should expect the All-Defensive First Team selection to see the court. In the series, Davis is averaging 28.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 37.3 minutes.