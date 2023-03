Davis (foot) is considered probable for Friday's contest against Minnesota, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis was forced to miss the second leg of the Lakers' recent back-to-back as he dealt with right foot stress. With the forward on track to play Friday, Wenyen Gabriel and Mo Bamba could see their minutes take a dip. Davis has been averaging 23.3 points, 15.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks since the NBA's All-Star break.