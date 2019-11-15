Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable for Friday
Davis (ribs) is expected to play Friday against the Kings, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis sat out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a rib injury, but he's on track to return Friday. Assuming he's ultimately cleared, he should take on his usual workload.
