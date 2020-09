Davis is probable for Friday's Game 1 against the Rockets due to a sprained fifth finger on his left hand, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.

Davis' injury is a new one, but it's unlikely to keep the big man out for Game 1. During the first round, Davis averaged 29.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 32.6 minutes.