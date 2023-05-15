Davis is considered probable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets on Tuesday despite a right foot stress injury, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

There's no cause for worry here, as Davis has held the same probable designation throughout the playoffs and hasn't missed a game. Look for him to claim his usual spot among the starting unit as he prepares for an All-Star showdown with Nikola Jokic.