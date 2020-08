Davis (knee) is probable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Davis continues to be bothered by right knee soreness, but it's nothing that's expected to keep the star big man sidelined Thursday. Davis played well in Game 1, though wasn't especially efficient, posting 28 points (8-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 39 minutes.