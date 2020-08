Davis is probable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers due to a sore right knee.

Davis hurt his knee during Game 2, but he stayed in the contest. Ultimately, the injury shouldn't prevent him from taking the floor Saturday. In the series, he's averaging 29.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 34.0 minutes.