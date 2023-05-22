Davis (foot) is probable for Monday's Game 4 against the Nuggets, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Davis continues to deal with his right foot stress injury, but he's been able to suit up recently and will likely do so again Monday as the Lakers attempt to avoid elimination. He's averaged 28.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks in 41.7 minutes per game over the first three games of the series.