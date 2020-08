The Lakers list Davis as probable for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle.

Davis, LeBron James (groin) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) are listed as probable, but all three players are expected to start and handle normal minutes loads. Through the first three games of the series, Davis has dominated a suspect Portland defense, averaging 29.3 points, 11.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals.