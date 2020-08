Davis (back) is probable for Saturday's Game 5 against the Trail Blazers.

Davis is still dealing with back spasms despite the extra time off due to postponements. That said, he's expected to play in Game 5 with the Lakers up 3-1. In the series, Davis is averaging 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in 31.8 minutes.