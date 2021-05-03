Davis (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Denver, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports.

This will be the seventh straight game for which Davis is listed as probable, so the designation doesn't mean much. The big man has been mostly disappointing since returning from injury on April 22, and he's coming off of another poor offensive showing (12 points, 5-16 FG) in Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Raptors. The Lakers will be without LeBron James (ankle) on Monday, so expect Davis to be leaned on more heavily for playmaking in the half court.