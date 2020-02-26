Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable for Thursday
Davis is probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a sore left elbow.
The Lakers will be without LeBron James, who is nursing a sore groin, but Davis is expected to play through his elbow issue. Through nine games this month, the big man is averaging 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.6 steals in 34.8 minutes.
