Davis is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a right foot stress injury, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis continues to see his name pop up on the injury report, but he's still on track to play Tuesday. He's looked sharp in his last three contests since returning to the starting lineup, averaging 30.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over this brief stretch.