Davis is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a right foot stress injury, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Davis continues to see his name pop up on the injury report, but he's still on track to play Tuesday. He's looked sharp in his last three contests since returning to the starting lineup, averaging 30.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over this brief stretch.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores team-high 34 points•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available Saturday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Leads contest in points, rebounds•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play against Indiana•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Likely to play Thursday•