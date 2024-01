Davis is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to Achilles tendinopathy in both feet, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis appears on track to play, while co-star LeBron James has been ruled out due to a left ankle injury. Davis has averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in two games versus the Clippers this season, and he would be in store for a huge workload if he's able to suit up Tuesday.