Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable for Tuesday
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to right shoulder soreness, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.
It's unsurprising to see Davis' name on the injury report, as he's been dealing with a shoulder issue for quite some time. However, he hasn't missed any time as a result of the injury, and his play hasn't been impacted. Davis is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds over his last five contests.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...