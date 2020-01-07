Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable for Tuesday

Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to right shoulder soreness, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.

It's unsurprising to see Davis' name on the injury report, as he's been dealing with a shoulder issue for quite some time. However, he hasn't missed any time as a result of the injury, and his play hasn't been impacted. Davis is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds over his last five contests.