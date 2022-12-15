Davis (back) is likely to play in Friday's game against Denver, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Davis will once again be listed as probable due to lower back tightness but should be expected to play. He has been on a tear in December, averaging 40.2 points and 13.2 rebounds in the five games he has finished this month.
