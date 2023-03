Davis (foot) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors.

A right foot stress injury continues to land Davis on the injury report, though the Lakers can't afford to rest him much with LeBron James (foot) sidelined until late March. Davis has appeared in three straight games, averaging 35.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks in 35.3 minutes.