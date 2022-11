Davis is considered probable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to lower back tightness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Davis will be available for Monday's matchup in Utah despite the lingering back issue. The big man is averaging 22.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes per contest this season, and he should see a significant workload Monday with LeBron James (foot) sitting out.