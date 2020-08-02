Davis (eye) is considered probable for Monday's game against Utah.
Davis' inclusion on the injury report is likely precautionary, as he's played 35 minutes in each of the team's first two seeding games and hasn't been overtly bothered by the eye. He's coming off of a poor showing against Toronto on Saturday, when he posted just 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting.
