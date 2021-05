Davis (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis is listed with a right calf strain, but he should be available on Sunday, barring any setbacks. He's coming off his best statistical performance since returning to the lineup in late April, posting 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's loss to Portland. The Lakers will continue to rely heavily on Davis until LeBron James (ankle) is able to return.