Davis is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Wizards despite a back issue.

The Lakers have listed Davis as probable prior to each of the last three games, and he hasn't missed any of them. Davis is coming off his best offensive showing of the year, racking up a season-high 44 points as part of his ninth consecutive double-double in games he's appeared. He should maintain his spot in the starting lineup Sunday, looking to build off the effort.