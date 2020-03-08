Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Sunday vs. Clippers

Davis is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a sore left elbow.

Davis emerged from Friday's win over the Bucks with elbow soreness, but it doesn't seem to be anything that will prevent him from playing in Sunday's potential Western Conference Finals preview. Across his past five appearances, Davis is averaging 25.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes.