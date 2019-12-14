Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Sunday vs. Hawks

Davis (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks.

Davis continues to be listed on the injury report, but he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 13. More information should emerge following the Lakers' morning shootaround or pregame activities. In seven December games, Davis is averaging 30.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.4 steals in 35.0 minutes.