Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Sunday
Davis (ankle) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Davis played 43 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Bucks, posting 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal. He's experiencing some soreness afterward, but it's nothing that's expected to keep him out Sunday. That said, he could be asked to play a bigger role, as LeBron James (ribs) is doubtful.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...