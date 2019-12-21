Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Sunday

Davis (ankle) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Davis played 43 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Bucks, posting 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal. He's experiencing some soreness afterward, but it's nothing that's expected to keep him out Sunday. That said, he could be asked to play a bigger role, as LeBron James (ribs) is doubtful.