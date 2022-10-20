Davis (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Davis had an impressive performance in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, posting 27 points, six rebounds, four steals and one block in 36 minutes. Davis stated a goal of his is to start all 82 games this season, so it is unlikely he'll miss out on that just two games into the season.