Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Thursday vs. Houston
Davis (elbow) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Rockets, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Davis continues to deal with elbow soreness, but he should be able to play Thursday. Across the past four games, he's averaging 30.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 34.8 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.