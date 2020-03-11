Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Thursday vs. Houston

Davis (elbow) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Rockets, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Davis continues to deal with elbow soreness, but he should be able to play Thursday. Across the past four games, he's averaging 30.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 34.8 minutes.

