Davis (foot) has been listed as probable to face the Mavericks on Sunday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, but the fact that he's been listed as probable suggests he shouldn't have problems stepping on the court and facing Dallas. The star big man is averaging 21.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game across eight games in February.