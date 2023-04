Davis is probable for Tuesday's Play-In matchup against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Despite logging the injury tag, it would be quite surprising to see Davis unable to suit up during Tuesday's pivotal Play-In contest against Minnesota. The 30-year-old has appeared in 12 straight outings, averaging 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists,1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks over 35.8 minutes per game.