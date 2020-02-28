Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Grizzlies

Davis (elbow) is probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Davis continues to battle elbow soreness, but he hasn't missed a game since Jan. 18. Across 10 February games, he's averaging 26.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.6 steals across 33.8 minutes.

