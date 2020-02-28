Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Grizzlies
Davis (elbow) is probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Davis continues to battle elbow soreness, but he hasn't missed a game since Jan. 18. Across 10 February games, he's averaging 26.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.6 steals across 33.8 minutes.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...