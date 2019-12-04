Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Jazz
Davis (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Utah.
Davis is perpetually probable at this point as he continues to deal with a nagging shoulder issue, but it doesn't look to be anything that will cost him time in the short-term. It's also worth noting that Davis was battling an illness during Tuesday's game against Denver, though all signs are pointing toward the Defensive Player of the Year candidate playing his usual role Wednesday night.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.