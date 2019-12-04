Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Jazz

Davis (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Utah.

Davis is perpetually probable at this point as he continues to deal with a nagging shoulder issue, but it doesn't look to be anything that will cost him time in the short-term. It's also worth noting that Davis was battling an illness during Tuesday's game against Denver, though all signs are pointing toward the Defensive Player of the Year candidate playing his usual role Wednesday night.

