Davis (ankle) is considered probable for Monday's game against Denver.

The Lakers have been rather overcautious with their injury reports in Orlando, and Sunday night's update lists six players as probable to play Monday. Los Angeles has the No. 1 seed in the West locked up, but the expectation is that Davis -- as well as LeBron James and most of the other regulars -- will take the floor. Davis is coming off of perhaps his worst game of the season Saturday against the Pacers, when he had just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting in 35 minutes.