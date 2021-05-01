Davis (calf) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Raptors.
Davis continues to be placed on the injury report with a strained right calf, but he's played five games in a row. Over the past three games, he's averaged 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes.
