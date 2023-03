Davis (foot) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis continues to be bothered by a right foot injury, but he dropped 38 points during Friday's loss to the Timberwolves and has missed just one game after Jan. 30. During this stretch, he's averaged 24.7 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 assists in 33.7 minutes.