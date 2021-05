Davis (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis is expected to play Thursday after being ruled probable for his eighth straight game. The forward has struggled since returning from his calf injury, averaging only 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals. Expect the 28-year-old to have an even more important role for the Lakers on Thursday, as LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday.