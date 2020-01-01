Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday

Davis (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Davis continues to deal with right shoulder soreness, but he's missed just two games this season -- the most recent being Dec. 17 against the Pacers. In December, he averaged 29.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.4 steals in 36.0 minutes.