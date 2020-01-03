Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable with shoulder soreness
Davis is probable for Friday's game against New Orleans due to right shoulder soreness, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.
Davis registered a double-double in the Lakers' last matchup Wednesday against the Suns, but he's found his way onto the injury report for Friday. However, the expectation is that he'll be ready to roll to face his former team.
