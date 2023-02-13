Davis (foot) is considered probable for Monday's game against Portland, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As usual, the Lakers are listing Davis as probable, but he's now played in six straight games -- and eight of the last nine -- so the foot issue that caused him to miss more than a month of action in December and January looks to be behind him. Davis is coming off of a rough night from the field (13 points, 5-of-19 FG) in Saturday night's win over the Warriors, though for the most part he's looked good since returning. Over his last six games, he's averaging 23.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks.